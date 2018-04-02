Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Could miss up to six weeks

DeShields will miss 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on his broken hand Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Additional information regarding DeShields eventual return will become available as his rehab progresses, but the initial timeframe puts him being back by the middle of May. Until DeShields is activated, look for Ryan Rua, Jurickson Profar and Drew Robinson to share time in left field.