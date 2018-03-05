Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Crushing it this spring
DeShields started in center field and went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's game against Seattle.
DeShields has improved his defense enough since his rookie season that the Rangers are confident he can be an everyday center fielder. While speed is the main component of his fantasy value, his bat has been the best in the Rangers' lineup this spring. He leads the regulars with a .438 average and 1.151 OPS.
