Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Day off Monday

DeShields is not in the lineup Monday against Cleveland.

DeShields has been noticeably better at the plate lately, hitting .309/.333/.509 in 17 games since the start of July, though he does have a concerning 32.2 percent strikeout rate over that stretch. Danny Santana will serve as the center fielder in his absence.

