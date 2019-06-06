Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Delivers walkoff blow
DeShields went 4-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-innings win over Baltimore.
DeShields was involved in all of Texas' offense Wednesday, racing home on a first-inning double by Elvis Andrus then delivering a run on a walkoff single in the 12th. He's 6-for-11 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base since being called up from Triple-A Nashville. The Rangers want to see DeShields get on base more consistently as his speed puts pressure on opponents. With at least 20 steals in three of the last four years, he could be a prime source of stolen bases if he can turn this mini-surge into a larger role for the Rangers.
