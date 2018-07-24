Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Demoted to Triple-A
DeShields was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
Things have gotten pretty bad for the speedy outfielder, as he is now hitting .204/.300/.270 (58 wRC+) with two home runs and 18 steals in 322 plate appearances. If he was hitting a semi-competent clip, his speed and runs scored would provide a lot of value for fantasy owners, but that hasn't been the case on the whole this year. Perhaps he can find his rhythm at Triple-A, but in the meantime his fantasy owners may have to make a tough decision. Lefty Brandon Mann was recalled as a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes two bags Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Enters Friday's game•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Cleared to play•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Absent from Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...