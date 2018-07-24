Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Demoted to Triple-A

DeShields was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Things have gotten pretty bad for the speedy outfielder, as he is now hitting .204/.300/.270 (58 wRC+) with two home runs and 18 steals in 322 plate appearances. If he was hitting a semi-competent clip, his speed and runs scored would provide a lot of value for fantasy owners, but that hasn't been the case on the whole this year. Perhaps he can find his rhythm at Triple-A, but in the meantime his fantasy owners may have to make a tough decision. Lefty Brandon Mann was recalled as a corresponding move.

