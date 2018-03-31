Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Diagnosed with broken hand, placed on DL

DeShields was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.

DeShields suffered the injury after fouling off a pitch in Friday's game, and an MRI on Saturday confirmed the severity of the issue. According to T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com, the young outfielder is now expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks while recovering, putting an early timetable for his return sometime in the first half of May. With DeShields sidelined, Ryan Rua could slide to center field, opening up a spot in left field for Jurickson Profar to see starts. Carlos Tocci, who is starting in place of DeShields on Saturday, and Drew Robinson are also possible candidates to see extra opportunities. Nick Gardewine was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.