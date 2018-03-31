Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Diagnosed with broken hand, placed on DL
DeShields was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.
DeShields suffered the injury after fouling off a pitch in Friday's game, and an MRI on Saturday confirmed the severity of the issue. According to T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com, the young outfielder is now expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks while recovering, putting an early timetable for his return sometime in the first half of May. With DeShields sidelined, Ryan Rua could slide to center field, opening up a spot in left field for Jurickson Profar to see starts. Carlos Tocci, who is starting in place of DeShields on Saturday, and Drew Robinson are also possible candidates to see extra opportunities. Nick Gardewine was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Undergoing MRI on hand•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Held out Saturday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Suffers mild hand injury•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Named leadoff hitter•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Crushing it this spring•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Eyes starting job in center field•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...