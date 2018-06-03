Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Dropped to ninth

DeShields batted ninth and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Angels.

DeShields was dropped from the leadoff spot to ninth in the order for the first time in 2018, as the center fielder entered the game without a hit in his last 15 at-bats. That streak reached 19 at-bats Saturday and dropped his season average to .205 to go along with a .289 on-base percentage. Shin-Soo Choo took DeSheilds' spot at the leadoff hitter.

