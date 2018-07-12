Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Expects to play Friday

DeShields (neck/shoulder) expects to play Friday after being removed from Wednesday's game, Blake Richardson of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers said DeShields was removed from the game as a precaution. He was examined in the neck and shoulder area, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, but DeShields also said he hit his head on the fall. At this point, the Rangers are treating this as a neck and shoulder injury, not a concussion.

