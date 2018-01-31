Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Eyes starting job in center field

DeShields is preparing as if he will be the Rangers' everyday center fielder in 2018, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The 25-year-old has put in time this winter to improve his defense, working on his first step and changing directions. There is still a chance the Rangers bring in a free agent to play center, but if that were to happen, the expectation is that DeShields would be the primary left fielder. With solid on-base skills (10 percent walk rate last season) to go with plus speed, a bit of pop and regular playing time, DeShields has the makings of a quality fantasy starter, even in shallow mixed leagues.