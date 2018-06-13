Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Fighting through slump
DeShields went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Dodgers.
DeShields has two consecutive multi-hit efforts after a miserable 10-game stretch in which he batted .065 (2-for-31) and was dropped to ninth in the batting order for a run of games. He's now hitting out of the two-hole and has gone 5-for-10 in that spot.
