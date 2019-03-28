Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Garners leadoff role in opener

DeShields will start in center field and man the leadoff spot in Thursday's Opening Day game against the Cubs.

First-year manager Chris Woodward has elected to play matchups in the season opener, withholding the lefty-hitting Shin-Soo Choo from the lineup with southpaw Jon Lester on the mound for Chicago. Choo still appears on track to serve as the Rangers' primary leadoff option against right-handed pitching, so it's expected that DeShields will occupy a spot near the bottom of the order for the majority of the team's games this season.