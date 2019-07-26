Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Gathers two hits in win

DeShields started in center field and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-3 win over the Athletics.

The Rangers on Thursday announced Joey Gallo (wrist) will miss at least a month after undergoing surgery on a broken hamate bone. That means at-bats in center field are up for grabs, and DeShields will be in the mix for playing time. In the first two games without Gallo, Danny Santana then DeShields slotted into the lineup as the center fielder.