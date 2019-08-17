Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Gets breather Saturday
Deshields Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Twins, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Danny Santana will move to center field as Logan Forsythe gets the start at first base and will hit seventh against right-hander Jose Berrios. DeShields Jr. had started eight of the past ten contests and is just 4-for-24 with 11 strikeouts over that stretch. The 27-year-old center fielder is slashing .242/.342/.303 without a home run in 200 plate appearances against righties.
