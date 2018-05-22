Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Gets breather Tuesday
DeShields is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.
DeShields has gone just 4-for-41 (.098) over his last 10 games, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head after starting 27 straight games. In his stead, Ryan Rua will start in center field and bat ninth, while Shin-Soo Choo will occupy the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Carries road woes home•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Plates pair Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Draws four walks Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Plunked on foot, stays in game•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Homers Saturday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores twice Thursday•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart