Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Gets breather Tuesday

DeShields is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.

DeShields has gone just 4-for-41 (.098) over his last 10 games, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head after starting 27 straight games. In his stead, Ryan Rua will start in center field and bat ninth, while Shin-Soo Choo will occupy the leadoff spot.

