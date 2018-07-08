Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Goes to bench in series finale
DeShields is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
DeShields will receive a rare rest day after starting in each of the Rangers' last 14 games, paving the way for Carlos Tocci to get a turn in center field. Over that aforementioned stretch, DeShields has recorded just nine hits in 47 at-bats, sinking his season batting average to .222.
