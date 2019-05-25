Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Has quick stay in MLB

DeShields was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

DeShields was called up to Texas on Wednesday for a quick three-day stay. His option clears a roster spot for the pending return of shortstop Elvis Andrus (hamstring).

