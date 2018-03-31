Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Held out Saturday

DeShields (hand) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Astros, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

DeShields sustained a mild hand injury after fouling off a pitch in the seventh inning of Friday's contest. Though he was able to stay in the game, manager Jeff Banister will give him Saturday off as a precaution. In his place, Carlos Tocci will draw the start in center.

