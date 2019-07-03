Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Hits rare HR

DeShields went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Angels.

Home runs are rare for DeShields who has 14 in 1,482 career at-bats. His blast Tuesday was his second of the season, 54 games after he launched his first March 31.

