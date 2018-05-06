Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Homers Saturday
DeShields went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Red Sox.
DeShields continues to hit well in his return from a hand injury as he now has six multi-hit games in his past seven games. In that stretch, he has hit two home runs and scored five runs. He has also regularly batted leadoff, a strong sign for his stolen base opportunities.
