Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Homers Saturday

DeShields went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Red Sox.

DeShields continues to hit well in his return from a hand injury as he now has six multi-hit games in his past seven games. In that stretch, he has hit two home runs and scored five runs. He has also regularly batted leadoff, a strong sign for his stolen base opportunities.

