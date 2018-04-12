Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Hoping to return sooner than four weeks

DeShields (hand) said he's hoping to return from the disabled list April 20, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. "I'll be back sooner than four weeks," the center fielder said. "That's for sure."

DeShields was originally handed a 4-to-6 week return timetable after undergoing surgery on his broken hand earlier in the month, but the outfielder is apparently progressing well in his rehab and seems set on beating that timeline. While his hand is still tender and the scar from surgery has yet to fully heal, DeShields, who has been throwing regularly and swinging a bat with his right arm recently, still feels he could still be of use as a pinch runner or defensive replacement as early as next week's series against the Rangers. "They said the healing process is going to be two weeks and it's just pain tolerance from there," DeShields said. "I've shot for three weeks, but if I can get in there earlier than that ..." That said, the Rangers could opt to play it safe with the young outfielder and send him on a more extensive minor-league rehab assignment.