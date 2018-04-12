Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Hoping to return sooner than four weeks
DeShields (hand) said he's hoping to return from the disabled list April 20, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. "I'll be back sooner than four weeks," the center fielder said. "That's for sure."
DeShields was originally handed a 4-to-6 week return timetable after undergoing surgery on his broken hand earlier in the month, but the outfielder is apparently progressing well in his rehab and seems set on beating that timeline. While his hand is still tender and the scar from surgery has yet to fully heal, DeShields, who has been throwing regularly and swinging a bat with his right arm recently, still feels he could still be of use as a pinch runner or defensive replacement as early as next week's series against the Rangers. "They said the healing process is going to be two weeks and it's just pain tolerance from there," DeShields said. "I've shot for three weeks, but if I can get in there earlier than that ..." That said, the Rangers could opt to play it safe with the young outfielder and send him on a more extensive minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Could miss up to six weeks•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Surgery likely on broken hand•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Diagnosed with broken hand, placed on DL•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Undergoing MRI on hand•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Held out Saturday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Suffers hand injury•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...