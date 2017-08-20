Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Keeps beat going atop lineup
DeShields went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, three runs and a stolen base in Saturday's 17-7 win over the White Sox.
DeShields has been outstanding in his role as the Rangers' table setter since entering the starting lineup the last seven games, producing a .500 on-base percentage to go with six runs and three stolen bases. It was initially expected that DeShields' stint as an everyday player would be short lived, but with the Rangers ultimately moving Carlos Gomez to the disabled list after Gomez struggled to recover from a back cyst, it looks like DeShields could have some staying power at the top of the order. He'll slot in as the leadoff hitter in the series finale and could make for a quality fantasy option in most formats so long as he retains a full-time role.
