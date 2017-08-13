Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Leading off Sunday

DeShields will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Astros.

With Shin-Soo Choo receiving the afternoon off in the series finale, DeShields will slide into the table-setting role as he picks up his first start since Aug. 3. DeShields' speed gives him some upside as a low-cost DFS play while he's atop the Texas lineup, but he's generally struggled at the dish since the All-Star break, recording three hits in 21 at-bats.