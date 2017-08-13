Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Leading off Sunday
DeShields will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Astros.
With Shin-Soo Choo receiving the afternoon off in the series finale, DeShields will slide into the table-setting role as he picks up his first start since Aug. 3. DeShields' speed gives him some upside as a low-cost DFS play while he's atop the Texas lineup, but he's generally struggled at the dish since the All-Star break, recording three hits in 21 at-bats.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Hits rare homer in Wednesday's win•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Assumes leadoff role Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores run as leadoff hitter Thursday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Provides solo homer from leadoff spot•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: On bench Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...