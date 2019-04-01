Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Makes first hit of 2019 count

DeShields went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, a stolen base and a walk Sunday against the Cubs.

DeShields put the Rangers in the lead after launching a grand slam to left field in the fourth inning. After going 0-for-6 through the first two contests of the season, his first hit of 2019 turned out to be a big one.

