Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Makes first start since return
DeShields started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
DeShields made his first start since being activated from the disabled list four games ago. Injuries have impacted his chances for regular playing time, but his plate approach has been the main contributing factor to a disappointing .205/.302/.275 line. That's the reason he's fallen out of favor as the Rangers consider other options in center field. Carlos Tocci and Drew Robinson will get at-bats there, and manager Jeff Banister has even had Joey Gallo line up in center.
