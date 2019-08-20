Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Nabs two steals
DeShields went 2-for-5 with a walk and two stolen bases Monday in the Rangers' 8-7 win over the Angels in 11 innings.
DeShields is a perfect 6-for-6 on stolen-base attempts in August, with that total leading all American League hitters and trailing only Starling Marte (eight) for the MLB lead on the month. The speedster will start in center field and bat leadoff in the first game of Tuesday's twin bill and could crack the lineup again in the nightcap with Danny Santana (hamstring) uncertain to be available. He'll make for a strong streaming option for rotisserie managers looking to make up ground in steals.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes bag in win•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Sitting for series opener•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Runs wild in loss•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out for Game 2 of twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start