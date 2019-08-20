Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Nabs two steals

DeShields went 2-for-5 with a walk and two stolen bases Monday in the Rangers' 8-7 win over the Angels in 11 innings.

DeShields is a perfect 6-for-6 on stolen-base attempts in August, with that total leading all American League hitters and trailing only Starling Marte (eight) for the MLB lead on the month. The speedster will start in center field and bat leadoff in the first game of Tuesday's twin bill and could crack the lineup again in the nightcap with Danny Santana (hamstring) uncertain to be available. He'll make for a strong streaming option for rotisserie managers looking to make up ground in steals.