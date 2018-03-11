Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Named leadoff hitter
Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Sunday that DeShields will serve as the team's everyday center fielder and leadoff hitter, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It was fully expected that DeShields would retain leadoff duties in 2018 after sparking the Texas lineup in effective fashion late last season, and the 25-year-old only bolstered his case for the role by going 9-for-24 with a .464 on-base percentage over his first nine Cactus League contests. With the Rangers seemingly committed to using DeShields on a full-time basis this season, he could contend for the league lead in stolen bases after going 29-for-37 on steal attempts across only 440 plate appearances a year ago.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Crushing it this spring•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Eyes starting job in center field•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Connects on sixth home run•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not starting Friday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Adds 29th stolen base to ledger•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores twice Sunday•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.