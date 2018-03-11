Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Named leadoff hitter

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Sunday that DeShields will serve as the team's everyday center fielder and leadoff hitter, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It was fully expected that DeShields would retain leadoff duties in 2018 after sparking the Texas lineup in effective fashion late last season, and the 25-year-old only bolstered his case for the role by going 9-for-24 with a .464 on-base percentage over his first nine Cactus League contests. With the Rangers seemingly committed to using DeShields on a full-time basis this season, he could contend for the league lead in stolen bases after going 29-for-37 on steal attempts across only 440 plate appearances a year ago.