Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Nearing rehabilitation assignment

DeShields (hand) will participate in a one-man batting practice Wednesday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

DeShields, who recently began swinging a bat and hitting in a cage, could begin a rehabilitation assignment this weekend if all goes well Wednesday. He's been out of action since March 30 because of a fractured hamate bone in the left hand.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories