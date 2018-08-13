Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Needs improved approach
Manager Jeff Banister said DeShields needs to show an improved approach over the final six weeks of the season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
DeShields has been demoted twice this season due to a plunging average and on-base percentage. "We want to see the approach that makes him successful," Banister said after DeShields was activated from the disabled list Sunday morning. "I know he wants to be more than just an on-base guy, but it starts there. Grind out at-bats. Put the ball on the ground. Use his speed. He's successful when he does that." He'll be given a chance to prove he's the center fielder for 2019, but given that he's been sent down twice, it's logical to assume the Rangers will move on from DeShields if he doesn't exhibit an improved plate approach. That's something the Rangers seemed to make clear last month when he was sent down. If the Rangers eventually move on from the 25-year-old outfielder, they don't have a highly regarded center field prospect in the upper minors ready to fill in, but Drew Robinson can serve as a stop-gap in 2019 and during the initial phase of the club's rebuild.
