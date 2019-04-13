Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not in lineup
DeShields is not starting Saturday against Oakland.
DeShields heads to the bench for the third time this season. He's done very little at the plate this season, hitting 6-for-35. Joey Gallo slides over to center field in his absence.
