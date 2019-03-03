Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not playing Sunday
DeShields (knee) is not in the lineup for either of the Rangers' split-squad games Sunday.
DeShields was scratched from Saturday's exhibition contest because of his knee injury, and the setback will cost him at least one more day of action.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scratched with sore knee•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Will start in center field•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Reaches deal with Rangers•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Sticks in leadoff spot•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Steals two bases in loss•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Makes first start since return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...