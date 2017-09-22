Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not starting Friday
DeShields is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the A's.
DeShields has put together a solid .275/.354/.374 line over 112 games this season. He's also managed to steal 29 bases and score 72 runs in that time. However, despite his production, it's possible that DeShields could see less time in the lineup as the season comes to a close. With Carlos Gomez back in full health, the Rangers may opt to platoon DeShields in left field with Nomar Mazara.
