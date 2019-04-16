Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not starting Tuesday
DeShields is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels.
The center fielder sits for just the third time this season. He's only hitting .209, but it on-base percentage is a strong .370 thanks to an 18.5 percent walk rate. That's given him the chance to steal six bases, tied for second-best in the league. Joey Gallo slides to center field in his absence.
