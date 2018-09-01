Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out of lineup in return from DL

DeShields (finger) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

DeShields returns to the Rangers as expected, although he is not in Saturday's starting nine with Joey Gallo in center field. The 26-year-old has a .204/.303/.272 slash line with 18 stolen bases in the majors this season.

