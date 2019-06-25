Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out of lineup Tuesday

DeShields is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

DeShields has been on a nice run since his return to the majors June 2, batting .355/.425/.403 with four stolen bases in his last 20 games. However, with Joey Gallo (oblique) returning from the IL, DeShields' playing time will take a hit. He may start primarily against lefties for the time being.

