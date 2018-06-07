Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out of Thursday's lineup

DeShields is not in the lineup against Houston on Thursday.

DeShields will retreat to the bench for a rare day off following 14 straight starts. The outfielder is currently in the midst of a rough stretch at the plate, as he;s just 1-for-26 (.038 average) over the past eight games, and will look to clear his head with a little breather.

