Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Plates pair Wednesday

DeShields went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

DeShields' two-out double in the eighth inning broke a scoreless tie, and he ended up driving in another on a bases-loaded walk when the Rangers tacked on four insurance runs in the ninth. The RBI were his first in his last nine games, as he's seen his average fall from .306 to .263 in that span. He still figures to be productive in other ways, as occupying the leadoff spot should give the 25-year-old plenty of stolen-base and run-scoring opportunities.