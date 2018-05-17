Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Plates pair Wednesday
DeShields went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.
DeShields' two-out double in the eighth inning broke a scoreless tie, and he ended up driving in another on a bases-loaded walk when the Rangers tacked on four insurance runs in the ninth. The RBI were his first in his last nine games, as he's seen his average fall from .306 to .263 in that span. He still figures to be productive in other ways, as occupying the leadoff spot should give the 25-year-old plenty of stolen-base and run-scoring opportunities.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Draws four walks Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Plunked on foot, stays in game•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Homers Saturday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores twice Thursday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes two bags Monday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Activated, will start Sunday•
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...