Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Plunked on foot, stays in game
DeShields extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 1-for-3 with two stolen bases in Sunday's 6-1 loss to Boston.
DeShields was plunked on his right foot by the Red Sox's Chris Sale in the sixth inning, but stayed in the game and stole one of his two bases after getting hit by a pitch. That he stole a base after getting hit is a positive sign, but we'll wait a day to see how the foot responds Monday heading into the series opener against the Tigers.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Homers Saturday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores twice Thursday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes two bags Monday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Activated, will start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Could be activated this weekend•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....