Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Plunked on foot, stays in game

DeShields extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 1-for-3 with two stolen bases in Sunday's 6-1 loss to Boston.

DeShields was plunked on his right foot by the Red Sox's Chris Sale in the sixth inning, but stayed in the game and stole one of his two bases after getting hit by a pitch. That he stole a base after getting hit is a positive sign, but we'll wait a day to see how the foot responds Monday heading into the series opener against the Tigers.