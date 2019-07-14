Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Pops third homer

DeShields went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Astros.

His solo shot in the seventh inning knotted the score at 5-5, sending the game to extras, but the Rangers couldn't finish the job. DeShields has started only seven of 15 games since Joey Gallo returned to action, and remarkably in that time he has more homers (two) than steals (zero). On the season. DeShields is slashing .258/.351/.368 with three homers, 19 RBI, 24 runs and 12 stolen bases in 63 contests.