Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Probably not battling concussion

DeShields is likely battling a migraine issue or virus rather than a concussion, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A concussion specialist reportedly told DeShields that his symptoms were not concussion-related. Regardless, since he's been placed on the concussion disabled list, he'll have to pass concussion protocols before returning to action Friday. If he is indeed not dealing with a concussion, one would think those protocols will be easy for him to pass. He began running on a treadmill Tuesday as he works his way back to action.