Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Probably not battling concussion
DeShields is likely battling a migraine issue or virus rather than a concussion, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
A concussion specialist reportedly told DeShields that his symptoms were not concussion-related. Regardless, since he's been placed on the concussion disabled list, he'll have to pass concussion protocols before returning to action Friday. If he is indeed not dealing with a concussion, one would think those protocols will be easy for him to pass. He began running on a treadmill Tuesday as he works his way back to action.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out with concussion•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Starts Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Returns to Texas•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swipes two bags Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart