Play

Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Produces three-hit night

DeShields went 3-for-5 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Tigers.

With Carlos Gomez still sidelined by an illness, DeShields was able to pick up his fourth consecutive start, delivering his third multi-hit game during that stretch. Prior to the uptick in starts, DeShields had gone just 3-for-21 coming out of the All-Star break amid sporadic at-bats, but it seems he's taken well to the regular action. Since Gomez isn't expected to hit the disabled list, DeShields could return to a bench role in short order, but once the Rangers become further removed from the playoff picture, the 25-year-old could see more frequent starts at the expense of some of the team's veteran options.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast