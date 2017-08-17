Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Produces three-hit night

DeShields went 3-for-5 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Tigers.

With Carlos Gomez still sidelined by an illness, DeShields was able to pick up his fourth consecutive start, delivering his third multi-hit game during that stretch. Prior to the uptick in starts, DeShields had gone just 3-for-21 coming out of the All-Star break amid sporadic at-bats, but it seems he's taken well to the regular action. Since Gomez isn't expected to hit the disabled list, DeShields could return to a bench role in short order, but once the Rangers become further removed from the playoff picture, the 25-year-old could see more frequent starts at the expense of some of the team's veteran options.