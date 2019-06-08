Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Reaches base four times
DeShields batted leadoff and went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and was caught stealing in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.
DeShields, who led off for a second straight game with Shin-Soo Choo (hand) unavailable, has been an on-base machine since the Rangers called him up. He's reached base 13 times in 21 plate appearances and has added two stolen bases.
