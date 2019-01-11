Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Reaches deal with Rangers
DeShields and the Rangers agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
DeShields showed off his wheels, stealing 20 bases in 106 games, but it remains to be seen whether he can do enough with the bat to play on a regular basis. He hit just .216/.310/.281 last season, good for a 61 wRC+, not good enough for a starter even when combined with above-average defense in center field.
