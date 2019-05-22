Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Recalled from Triple-A

DeShields was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

DeShields is up to replace Willie Calhoun, who landed on the injured list with a left quad strain. DeShields hit just .182 with a miserable .284 slugging percentage in his time with the Rangers earlier in the season, but his strong 15.7 percent walk rate gave him a respectable .321 on-base percentage and the opportunity to steal eight bases. That makes him an acceptable deep-league option for fantasy owners who are desperate for steals and can take the hits in other categories, though it's not clear if he'll play enough to be relevant this time around.

