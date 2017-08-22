Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Records steal for third straight game

DeShields went 0-for-4 with two runs and his 25th stolen base of the season in Monday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

It was DeShields' third consecutive game with at least one stolen base, and the 25 thefts now place him eighth in baseball on the season, an impressive achievement considering he's been a part-time player for a good portion of the campaign. Now that he's locked into a regular role atop a sizzling Rangers lineup while Carlos Gomez (back) remains on the disabled list, DeShields should be a helpful contributor in the batting-average, on-base percentage, runs and stolen-base categories, making him a viable starting option in just about every league format.