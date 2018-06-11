Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Records three hits

DeShields went 3-for-5 Sunday against the Astros.

DeShields hit second in the order for the second consecutive game, but failed to record a run scored or stolen base despite being on base three times. This was his first multi-hit performance since May 25, however, he still ranks 10th in the major leagues in stolen bases. That's his major fantasy appeal, though it would be nice to see him improve upon his paltry .214 batting average.

