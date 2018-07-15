Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Returns to starting lineup
DeShields returned to the starting lineup Saturday and went 0-for-2 in a 1-0 loss to the Orioles.
This was DeShields' first start since Wednesday when he was hurt and left that game in the sixth inning with an injury to his neck and shoulder area. He was evaluated for concussion Friday, medically cleared, and was used as a late-inning defensive replacement that night before his return to the starting lineup Saturday. The center fielder is hitless over his last 25 at-bats.
