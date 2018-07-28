Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Returns to Texas
DeShields was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
DeShields was promoted after Ryan Rua (back) was placed on the disabled list, and Brandon Mann was shipped to the minors. DeShields struggled to a .204 average with two homers and 18 RBI through 77 games with the big club prior to being sent down Tuesday.
