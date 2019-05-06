Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Roster spot in trouble

DeShields' spot on the roster could be in jeopardy when the Rangers rearrange their roster to bring back Ronald Guzman later this week, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Manager Chris Woodward mentioned interest in seeing Danny Santana, who is filling in at first base for Guzman, in center field. That's DeShields' position right now, but his grasp on the spot is not firm. DeShields went 0-for-4 in Sunday's win and is batting .190.