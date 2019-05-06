Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Roster spot in trouble
DeShields' spot on the roster could be in jeopardy when the Rangers rearrange their roster to bring back Ronald Guzman later this week, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Manager Chris Woodward mentioned interest in seeing Danny Santana, who is filling in at first base for Guzman, in center field. That's DeShields' position right now, but his grasp on the spot is not firm. DeShields went 0-for-4 in Sunday's win and is batting .190.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Sitting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Climbs to Mendoza line•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...