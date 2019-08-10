Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Runs wild in loss
DeShields went 1-for-4 with a walk and three stolen bases in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.
Had the heart of the Rangers' order been able to do its job, DeShields' efforts to get into scoring position might have paid dividends in the standings as well as on fantasy ledgers. The 26-year-old may have been making up for lost time -- he went the entire month of July without stealing a base, with his last successful pilfer coming June 23. On the season, DeShields is now slashing .263/.348/.371 with three homers, 15 steals, 22 RBI and 28 runs in 78 games.
