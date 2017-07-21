Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores run as leadoff hitter Thursday
DeShields went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.
With southpaw Wade Miley on the mound for Baltimore, DeShields checked into the lineup for the lefty-hitting Nomar Mazara, manning the leadoff spot. While DeShields' stat line wasn't anything special, the Rangers offense still managed to wake up from its slumber Thursday, with the seven runs matching its total from the previous five games combined. DeShields was making just his third appearance in the last seven games, but he could see more at-bats in the second half with the 45-50 Rangers looking increasingly unlikely to contend for a postseason bid.
